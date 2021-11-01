Hellenic Coin (HNC) Reaches Market Cap of $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.00317349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

