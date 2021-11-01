HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $276.37 million and $16,877.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003557 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025252 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00014263 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00030315 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002804 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

