Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.95

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.95 and last traded at C$4.93, with a volume of 92726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.

HWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.17. The stock has a market cap of C$995.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$37.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 543,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,418,477.10.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

