Head to Head Survey: First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Gouverneur Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.62 $20.32 million $2.09 9.91 Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Guaranty Bancshares and Gouverneur Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.61%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 18.04% 12.63% 0.88% Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, NY.

