Head-To-Head Review: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) & Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -53.51% -46.70% -19.88% Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Maison Luxe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 2.39 -$34.49 million ($0.21) -7.00 Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maison Luxe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aurora Mobile and Maison Luxe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 3 0 3.00 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $4.86, indicating a potential upside of 230.39%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

