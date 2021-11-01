Head-To-Head Contrast: 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.0% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Revolve Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 7.54 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Revolve Group $580.65 million 9.17 $56.79 million $0.70 104.51

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 13.18% 39.45% 24.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 1stdibs.Com and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Revolve Group 0 3 13 0 2.81

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 79.23%. Revolve Group has a consensus price target of $65.93, indicating a potential downside of 9.88%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Summary

Revolve Group beats 1stdibs.Com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.

