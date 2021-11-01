Head to Head Analysis: Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) versus Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF)

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) and Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kunlun Energy and Nicox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kunlun Energy $15.83 billion 0.48 $878.53 million $0.59 14.85 Nicox $16.47 million 8.64 -$20.67 million ($0.62) -6.85

Kunlun Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nicox. Nicox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kunlun Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kunlun Energy has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicox has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kunlun Energy and Nicox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kunlun Energy N/A N/A N/A Nicox N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kunlun Energy and Nicox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kunlun Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nicox 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Kunlun Energy beats Nicox on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production. The company is also involved in the processing, unloading, storing, gasification, and entrucking of LNG; trading, distribution, and retail sale of various natural gas products; and wholesale and retail of various LPG products. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Peru, the Kingdom of Thailand, and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The company was formerly known as CNPC (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to Kunlun Energy Company Limited in March 2010. The company is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Kunlun Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of PetroChina Hong Kong Limited.

About Nicox

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

