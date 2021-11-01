HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.200-$17.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.70 billion-$59.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.62 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.05.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,120. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.73. The company has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

