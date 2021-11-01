HashCoin (HSC) Market Capitalization Tops $523,857.29

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $523,857.29 and approximately $103,973.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00221958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.