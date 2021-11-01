Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $499 million-$509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.47 million.Harmonic also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.100-$0.140 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,315. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $949.85 million, a P/E ratio of -932.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harmonic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Harmonic worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

