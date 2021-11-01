Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $137.27 million and $2.02 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,846.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,360.10 or 0.07049851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.08 or 0.00312191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.00 or 0.00952351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00087301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.26 or 0.00443453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00267374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00243614 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 435,229,659 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

