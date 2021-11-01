Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of GHLD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,889. Guild has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Guild will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guild by 33.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 123,214 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Guild in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guild by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

GHLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.