Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $26.57

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.57, but opened at $25.90. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 42 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIM. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Simec during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Grupo Simec during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

