Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

OMAB opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

