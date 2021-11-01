Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.
OMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.
OMAB opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
