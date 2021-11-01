GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives $45.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,354. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

