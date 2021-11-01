Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPK. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.86.

GPK stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $13,693,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $970,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,217,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,230,000 after acquiring an additional 216,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 682,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

