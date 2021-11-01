Granite Construction Incorporated Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Granite Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of GVA opened at $37.12 on Monday. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 68.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 72.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 70.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

