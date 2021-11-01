GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of GRCLF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.61. 321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60.

Get GrainCorp alerts:

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.