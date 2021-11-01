Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $410,242.00

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $511,119.01 and approximately $410,242.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00221354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00095686 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.