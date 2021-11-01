Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Goosehead Insurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $144.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.96. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 149,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 12,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.99, for a total transaction of $1,650,044.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,468 shares of company stock worth $22,984,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

