Golff (GOF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.07 Million

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Golff has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golff coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golff has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00223901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00096316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Golff

Golff (GOF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

