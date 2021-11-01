Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 398,442 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398,442 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Commercial Metals worth $44,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $1,481,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

