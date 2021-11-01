Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,731,349 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,359,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731,349 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $44,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1,038.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGNA opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.52%.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

