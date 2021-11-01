Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 261,147 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 261,147 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Weibo worth $49,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Weibo by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WB opened at $44.98 on Monday. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WB. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. HSBC upgraded Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

