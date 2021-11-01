Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,743 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of J2 Global worth $46,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.40.

JCOM stock opened at $142.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average of $131.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. Equities analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

