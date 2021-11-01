Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $47.88 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $47,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT opened at $247.41 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.17 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.73.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

