Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $45.85 Million Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,251,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 217,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $45,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 23.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTS. TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $795.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.79 and a beta of 2.69. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 18,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $318,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim Barnes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $39,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,542. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

