Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 57,897 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,897 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $48,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

NYSE:BLD opened at $256.97 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.50 and a twelve month high of $258.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.36. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

