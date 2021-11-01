Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $47,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT opened at $304.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $204.97 and a one year high of $306.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.