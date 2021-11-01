Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Trading Up 16.3%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s stock price rose 16.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.67 and last traded at C$4.50. Approximately 153,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 439% from the average daily volume of 28,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSC shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.51. The stock has a market cap of C$520.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.