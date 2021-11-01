Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Gold Explorers ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000.

Get Global X Gold Explorers ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.47. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Gold Explorers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Gold Explorers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.