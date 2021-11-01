Global Industrial (GIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.00 million. On average, analysts expect Global Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $40.58 on Monday. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $131,009.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

