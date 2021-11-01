Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GB opened at $8.43 on Monday. Global Blue Group has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 250,313 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth about $23,200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

