Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:GB opened at $8.43 on Monday. Global Blue Group has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter.
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.
