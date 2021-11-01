Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 429,098 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,098 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $207.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.82. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $143.26 and a twelve month high of $210.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock worth $9,111,928 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

