Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,558 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

The Allstate stock opened at $123.67 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.02.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

