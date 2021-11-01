Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 2,886 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,439 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 72.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 48,112 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 337,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

NYSE:LUV opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -945.60 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

