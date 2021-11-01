Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $509.14 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $341.80 and a fifty-two week high of $513.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.69.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

