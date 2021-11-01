Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 1,513 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 717,654.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 78,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 98.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $239.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.