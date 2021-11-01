Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 201 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $311.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

