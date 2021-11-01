Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, October 11th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. 484,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.67%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

