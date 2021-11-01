Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) versus HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Critical Review

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and HomeStreet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million 2.25 $1.67 million N/A N/A HomeStreet $401.38 million 2.44 $79.99 million $3.85 12.25

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 17.91% 7.21% 0.60% HomeStreet 29.78% 16.68% 1.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glen Burnie Bancorp and HomeStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeStreet 0 1 1 0 2.50

HomeStreet has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.56%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of HomeStreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. HomeStreet pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeStreet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. The company was founded on August 17, 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

