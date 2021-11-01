GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,400 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,508.60 ($19.71) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,439.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,400.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.91 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

