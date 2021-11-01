Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) PT Set at $14.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

DNA opened at $13.82 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $891,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $52,766,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

