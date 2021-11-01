Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$53.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GIL. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -344.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,595,000 after buying an additional 1,283,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after buying an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after buying an additional 893,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,937,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,692,000 after buying an additional 282,028 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

