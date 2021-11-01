GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.77

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$51.77 and last traded at C$51.42, with a volume of 66465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.27%.

About GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL)

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

