GFL Environmental (GFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

GFL Environmental stock opened at C$50.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$25.38 and a 12 month high of C$51.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -2.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

