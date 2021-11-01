GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Hits $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $20,429.09 and approximately $3.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118,205.19 or 1.95166922 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,604,825 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

