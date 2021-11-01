Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,806 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Veeco Instruments worth $20,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $20,574,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $6,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 34.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 117,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,870,000 after acquiring an additional 115,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 27.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 88,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

