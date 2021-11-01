Geode Capital Management LLC Has $20.43 Million Stock Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 980,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $20,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 819.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after acquiring an additional 845,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 53.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,210 shares of company stock worth $7,294,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, upped their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $21.74 on Monday. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. Research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

