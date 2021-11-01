Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 5,391 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $21,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,083,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,440,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 388,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,028 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $59.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.